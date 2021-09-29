Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 10,190 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

