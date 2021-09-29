Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,609 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

