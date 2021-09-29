Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 47,806 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Autohome worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $156,156,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $49,118,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,150 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.