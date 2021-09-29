Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 202.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

