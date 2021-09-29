Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Athene worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

