Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $116.51 and a 12-month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.