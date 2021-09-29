Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

