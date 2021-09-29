Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

