Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

