Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,681 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 41.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 369.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

