Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 186,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

