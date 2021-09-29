Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,667 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

