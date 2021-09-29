Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,086 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

