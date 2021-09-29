Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,523 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of STERIS worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.