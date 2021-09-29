Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

