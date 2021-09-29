Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 9,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,256. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,696.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

