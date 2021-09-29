Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 40,076 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 520,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,188. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

