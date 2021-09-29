Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,676,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 210,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

