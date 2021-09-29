Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lessened by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.55. 15,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,609. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.