Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 7,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 200,686 shares.The stock last traded at $60.87 and had previously closed at $63.66.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,901,036.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

