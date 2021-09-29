Moonriver Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.95 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Moonriver has a market cap of $476.12 million and $32.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $317.41 or 0.00731987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.