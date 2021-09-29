Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,010 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,763.85 ($75.31).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,755 ($62.12) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,497.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,794.40. The company has a market cap of £76.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

