Morgan Stanley Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.80 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA:TKA opened at €8.95 ($10.53) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.62.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.