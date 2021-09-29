Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $29.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

TECK stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

