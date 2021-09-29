Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 47,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,989. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

