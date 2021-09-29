Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

