Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

