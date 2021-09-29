Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
