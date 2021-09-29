Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

