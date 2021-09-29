Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY remained flat at $$9.25 on Wednesday. 213,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,357. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.