Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,059,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.45. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,758. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.93 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.