Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $164,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $288,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average of $195.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

