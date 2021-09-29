Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $304.32 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $9.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.82. 18,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,778.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,481.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.