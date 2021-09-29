Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $151,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.04. 11,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.