Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 13,410 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.72. 96,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $445.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

