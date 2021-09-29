MovieBloc 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.52 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

