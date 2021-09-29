Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 478,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

