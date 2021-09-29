Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 478,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,598. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.77.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
