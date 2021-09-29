mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and $114,936.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,321.05 or 0.99977947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001333 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.00528831 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

