MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.48

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 125783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

