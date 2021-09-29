MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.17

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.17 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

About MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.