Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Myers Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,024,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

