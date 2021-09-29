Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 7,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75.

MYOV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 406,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,670. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

