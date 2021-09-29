MyWish Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $176.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $176.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.