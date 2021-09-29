Nano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.95 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00009864 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $569.96 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.17 or 0.06921016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00346068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01144545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00543938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00559068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00297500 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

