Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,698 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $296,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 340,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.