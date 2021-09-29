Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $2,871,000.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

NTRA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 340,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

