Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $156,995.01 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

