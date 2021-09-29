National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.