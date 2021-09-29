National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research
cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.
In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
