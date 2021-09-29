National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.91% of National Vision worth $38,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

