Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,689 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $583.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

